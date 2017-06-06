Miss Albany heads to Miss Georgia Pageant

Miss Albany heads to the Miss Georgia Pageant on June 12.

Zyan Campbell, who was crowned Miss Albany, will attend the annual pageant at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

She said she wants to help young girls promote building a positive body image during the pageant.

Campbell said she struggled with body image issues in middle and high school and credits pageants with helping her conquer her insecurities.

"Pageantry is really how I found myself, how I was able to develop those thoughts that I can do whatever I want, whatever I put my mind to," said Campbell.

The Pageant will be June 12 through June 17.

