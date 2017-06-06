Albany doctor 'drove himself to hospital' after stabbing, robbery

An Albany doctor said he was stabbed, beaten and robbed at a four-way stop on North Monroe Street at 5th Avenue early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Tift Park.

According to an incident report, Doctor John Phillips IV was heading from Phoebe North to Phoebe Main when he felt his tire start to wobble.

He told police he got out to see what was wrong when someone hit him over the head and demanded money.

Phillips said he gave the man his wallet and tried to get back in the truck.

That's when Phillips said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm and stomach.

Phillips told police that he then took the knife from the attacker and drove to the hospital.

Albany police are investigating.

