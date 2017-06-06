ATC students recognized in ethics ceremony

Hard work payed off for dozens of Albany Technical College students.

Administrators recognized 70 students Tuesday morning at the school's first Work Ethics Special Recognition Ceremony.

The honor is based off of 10 different qualities, including their work ethic.

"Attendance, respect, character. These are all things that cannot only help students while they are in the classroom, but it's going to be something that helps them once they are in the work force to not only get the job, but keep that job and be safe while they do it," said _____.

School officials hope to continue this ceremony each semester of the school year.

