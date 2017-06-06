4-H in Randolph Co. to host healthy relationship event for kids

4-H leaders want to make sure kids understand the signs of an unhealthy relationship and how to get out of one. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Randolph County want to prevent young people from getting into unhealthy relationships.

The 4-H club is hosting an two-day event to teach kids about forming relationships.

The event will be held on June 22 and 23 in Cuthbert.

4-H leaders want to make sure kids understand the signs of an unhealthy relationship and how to get out of one.

Kids from all over South Georgia, ages 10 to 19, are invited to attend.

"If they've only seen bad relationships, then they may not necessarily know they are in one. They definitely need to know what a healthy relationship looks like, and how they can get out of it if they do find themselves in one that is not so healthy," said 4-H Program Assistant Chelsea Miliner.

You can call the Randolph County 4-H Extension at (229) 732-2311 for more information or to sign up for the event.

