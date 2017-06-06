Bicyclist hit by truck, injured

A bicyclist is in critical condition after getting hit by a truck on Liberty Expressway.

Dougherty County Police said James Burdette, 59, hit Jarvis Boyd, 24, while Boyd was riding his bike.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon around 1.

Police urge drivers and bicyclists to be extra cautious, especially when riding or driving on high traffic areas.

"If you get out here on a highway, we're talking speeds anywhere from 55 to 65 mph," said Captain Tom Jackson. "A pedestrian hit at 30 miles an hour is likely to die. So if you imagine if you get out here on a bicycle and you're at those kind of speeds, the injuries or the results of death are highly likely."

Police said Boyd was taken to Macon for treatment.

Police are still investigating the accident.

There are no charges at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10