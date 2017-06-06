Armed robbery victim tells robber to 'get a job'

Terrifying surveillance video captured an armed robbery at one Dougherty County business.

The robber remains on the loose.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson spoke to the employees at Garcia Auto Service and Tires who are seen in that video.

The employees have one message for the robber: get a job.

They said those frightening moments caught on camera are giving them nightmares, and they want this guy caught.

For Cesar Garcia, it's back to business as usual.

But he said what happened just after midnight Sunday will be something he never forgets.

"When I go to sleep, I see his face," said Garcia. "I don't want to think about it no more."

Surveillance cameras captured the moment this man came running into the garage, gun in hand, demanding money from the two employees.

"I was thinking about my life," he said. "I was trying to surviving. I was thinking about getting his gun and pulling it away. Sometimes you have to do whatever he asks you to do so you can stay alive."

Garcia said he and his coworker don't usually work at that hour of the night, but they had a job they were trying to get ahead of.

And with the garage open and gate open, police said it was a crime of opportunity.

Cesar said they'll now make some changes.

"We're going to shut everything down, we're going to close all the gates, and we're going to try to be safe," Garcia said.

Police said the robber stole cash from the business, before running away.

Now, with more security cameras installed, Garcia said this guy should think twice about coming back.

"Stay away from us," he said. "We're trying to make money and make a living like everybody else does around this place. He needs to get a job and go to work."

If you recognize the man seen in the video, call Dougherty County police at 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS

