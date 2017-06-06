Randolph 4-H shows good relationships

Folks in Randolph County want to prevent young people from getting into unhealthy relationships.

That is why the 4-H club is hosting an two-day event to teach kids about forming relationships.

It will be June 22 and 23 in Cuthbert.

4-H leaders want to make sure kids understand the signs of an unhealthy relationship. They want them to be able to know how to get out of one.

Kids from all over South Georgia, ages 10 to 19 are invited to attend.

"If they've only seen bad relationships, then they may not necessarily know they are in one," said 4-H Program Assistant Chelsea Milliner. "They definitely need to know what a healthy relationship looks like, and how they can get out of it if they do find themselves in one that is not so healthy."

You can call the Randolph County 4H Extension at 229.732.2311 for more information, or to sign up for the event.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10