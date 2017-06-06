Georgia Londoner describes mood after terror attack

One June 3, three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The men then left the van and went to the nearby Borough Market area, where they stabbed people with knives, in and around restaurants and pubs.

This is the third time terrorists have struck the UK since March. March 22nd, a driver struck pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge; 29 people were hospitalized and three killed.

On May 23rd, twenty-two people were killed and 59 others were injured after ISIS claimed responsibility for a deadly explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Sonja Lewis, a South Georgia native who now lives in London, says although it's a scary situation, she has seen the community there come together.

Lewis says fear does linger in the minds of many there, but she still feels safe.

"Admittedly one is shaken, one feels a bit disturbed when things like this happen, but sadly, this is the problem of the world now," she said.

Lewis used a new Facebook feature to let her friends and family here in South Georgia know she was alright.

"I think the facility on Facebook is brilliant. It gives us all the opportunity to tell everyone we are safe, and people to ask whether you are safe or not. It's quite reassuring," she said.

Since the attacks Lewis says she has seen increased law enforcement presence. She describes the mood among many is subdued but London is still bustling with people trying to get back to work and to school.

"London is a brilliant city, sadly sometimes these things happen particularly in major cities. I hope things will settle down, and people will feel as secure as they have ever been."



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10