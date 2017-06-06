Funeral set for Crisp deputy's wife

Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the wife of a Crisp County deputy, who was killed in a crash Saturday.

Marcie Thompson will be laid to rest in Vienna.

She was driving home from work early Saturday on I-75 South, when her Nissan Versa was struck head on by a Chrysler 200, driven by Donn Smith.

Troopers say Smith was driving the wrong lane on the Interstate when he struck her car, near the Dooly - Houston County line.

She died hours after being airlifted to the burn center in Augusta.

Charges are pending against Smith, who was hospitalized.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am, at Vienna First Baptist Church.

Thompson was the wife of Crisp County Sergeant Al Thompson.

