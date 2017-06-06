Thomasville police search for man who shot out woman's tire

Police say they are looking for a Cairo man after a tire was shot out in Thomasville, Monday night.

They intend to charge Terry Terrell Willis, 30, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

A police report says that a woman drove to a house on Marshall Street to pick up a passenger, when a man described as Willis pulled in behind her.

Witnesses say the man got out of the car, pulled a pistol, and fired a shot into a rear tire, as a child sat in the back seat.

He then left in a dark colored car.

Thomas County deputies found a black Nissan Altima abandoned on McGill Road a short time later. That car is believed to belong to a friend of Wills.

Officers found a single brass bullet casing at the scene of the incident.

Willis is 5' 8", and weighs 145 pounds.

If you can help police locate Terry Terrell Willis, who lives on Pine Park Road, in Cairo, call Thomasville Police at (229) 227-3249.

