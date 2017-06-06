Valdosta woman arrested after social media threats

An on-line disagreement between two women became physical Sunday night, and a 21 year old woman is under arrest as a result.

Valdosta Police went to an apartment in the 1000 block of North Toombs Street to check out an altercation in the parking lot.

A woman told officers that she got into a fight with as Jennifer Murray, 21, and was injured in the fight. She said that Murray had a knife, but did not cut or stab her with it.

Both women had superficial injuries.

Officers found Murray at the hospital, where she was being treated for a laceration, and took her into custody. She is being charged with felony Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threats.

"The Valdosta Police Department commends the victim in this case for attempting to contact police to report the crime. We will continue to diligently investigate crimes of violence and prosecute the offenders," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

