Dougherty Co. Health Department gets new phone number, schedule

Beginning Monday, June 12, the Dougherty County Health Department will switch to a new phone number: 229-638-6424.

The agency will also offer longer hours, and will provide service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. This takes effect on Monday, July 3.

Health Department Nurse Manager Vamella Lovett said the new cost-effective and efficient system also allows callers to pick the department they want, and they can leave a message.

The fax line (229) 430-6256 and emergency line (229) 888-430-4590 are not affected by the change.

The new hours of operation are being implemented to help citizens.

"This change is designed to make it easier and more convenient for working patients to visit us and schedule appointments," said Lovett. "It will also allow us to run the health department more efficiently."

Lovett said under the new system, staff may choose to work non-traditional hours. The health department is located at 1710 South Slappey Boulevard.

