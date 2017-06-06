DCSS votes to close Albany High, effective immediately

The Dougherty County School System Board of Education has voted to close Albany High School.

This decision came on Tuesday and is effective immediately.

In a presentation to the board last month, a panel recommended the closing of the school as part of a realignment of the schools in the district.

Several public hearings were held to allow parents, students and members of the community to voice their opinions and find out more information.

There was a motion to delay the closing another year, but the majority of the board voted against that.

Summer school at Albany High School will continue, but the school will not open for the next school year.

In the coming weeks, school system leaders will realign students system-wide.

Rising seniors at Albany High School will have the option of choosing which high school they would like to attend for their senior year.

School leaders said it was not an easy decision.

Parents and community members said they are not happy with the vote.

This is a developing story and WALB will have updates as they become available.

