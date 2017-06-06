Lanier man gets life without parole for sex crimes

Joel McGee, pled guilty to numerous sex crimes against a minor, Monday in a Lanier County Court room.

Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced McGee to the maximum on each charge.

McGee, 45, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus three additional life sentences, plus an additional 50 years in prison for rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, three counts of Aggravated Sodomy, and Child Molestation.

Prosecutors showed journals kept by the McGee and a video he made, detailing and documenting his crimes.

"The systematic abuse perpetrated by this man is one of the most shocking and heinous child abuse cases we have seen in this office," said District Attorney Dick Perryman. "We argued for a sentence that would have insured that this man would never again have access to a child, and the Judge’s sentence accomplishes just that. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson. I must also commend the work of the Lakeland Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case."

The state told the court that the abuse of the victim went on for years.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10