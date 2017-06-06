Ashburn city leaders fight to keep EMS station open

A new chief has been assigned to lead the Tifton Fire Department.More >>
Public health experts are warning people to be safe this summer from the Zika virus.More >>
The family of a twenty-year-old Albany State University student is planning to file a lawsuit, after the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer they said brutalized their son was recommended for firing.More >>
Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child. This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19.More >>
Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street. In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing. Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun.More >>
