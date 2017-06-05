Health officials: Still a lot unknown about Zika, urge caution

Public health experts are warning people to be safe this summer from the Zika virus.

A South District health expert addressed the Tifton City Council Monday night.

The scientist said there is still a lot to learn about the Zika virus.

It can cause mild flu-like symptoms for many, but may be extremely dangerous to pregnant women and young children.

Experts said there are ways to keep yourself out of harm's way though.

"Eliminating water around your home or around your residence. The mosquitoes tend to breed in the small amounts of water. So, if you're having a problem with mosquitoes, chances are you could be retaining water somewhere on your property," said Epidemiologist Kenneth Lowery.

Health experts add that covering yourself up, using bug spray and limiting your time outside during the day may also help you avoid mosquitoes carrying the illness.

