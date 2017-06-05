New chief assigned to Tifton Fire Department

The new chief was introduced (Source:WALB)

A new chief has been assigned to lead the Tifton Fire Department.

City leaders introduced Bobby Bennett as their pick for the position Monday night.

That announcement came during a city council work session.

Bennett has served in the department for several decades. He said he's excited to lead other firefighters.

"I'm excited, I'm honored that the city council and the city manager chose me to lead the department. I've been with the department since 1996, I never dreamed that I would be here to be honest with you," said Bennett.

Bennett said he took the opportunity after the previous chief retired.

