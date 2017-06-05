Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
(Source:Thomas Co Jail) (Source:Thomas Co Jail)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child.

This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19.

Employees of that business said Montreal Riles entered the business and began yelling and making threats to shoot them.

"He pointed a handgun at that individual along with a child ages 13 as well as the owner of the location. So he put all those individuals lives in danger," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Investigators said warrants have been taken out for Riles.

He is facing aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges.

