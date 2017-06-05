Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street.

In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing.

Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun.

"This was a violent robbery. It was violent before he even entered the story. This individual was extremely reckless with the way he carried out this act," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Investigators are hoping to identify this suspect and get him into custody.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomasville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10