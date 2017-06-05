Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street.

In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing.

Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun. 

"This was a violent robbery. It was violent before he even entered the story. This individual was extremely reckless with the way he carried out this act," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Investigators are hoping to identify this suspect and get him into custody.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomasville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault

    Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:59:57 GMT
    (Source:Thomas Co Jail)(Source:Thomas Co Jail)

    Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child. This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19. 

    More >>

    Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child. This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19. 

    More >>

  • Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

    Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:55:32 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street. In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing. Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun. 

    More >>

    Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street. In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing. Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun. 

    More >>

  • Randolph Co. leaders create community unity committee

    Randolph Co. leaders create community unity committee

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:44:15 GMT
    Community leaders have put together a committee to promote community unity. (Source: WALB)Community leaders have put together a committee to promote community unity. (Source: WALB)

    Randolph County community leaders have created a 'community unity' group. County leaders and law enforcement officials want to build relationships within the community. 

    More >>

    Randolph County community leaders have created a 'community unity' group. County leaders and law enforcement officials want to build relationships within the community. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly