Randolph Co. leaders create community unity committee

Randolph County community leaders have created a 'community unity' group.

County leaders and law enforcement officials want to build relationships within the community.

They said they believe everyone will benefit.

Members of the group will have regularly scheduled meetings to promote unity projects.

They'll range from recreation projects to programs and events for the community.

Interim county administrator Lori Moore said they want to focus many of the projects on the youth.

"We want to build more activities for them, especially during the summer months or anytime they are out of school. And we want to get more of the adults involved in some of the activities we offer for them," said Moore.

The first event will be a community fun day on July 22nd at the Recreation Department ball field on Recreation Camp Road.

They'll have food, games and even a sheriff dunking booth.

