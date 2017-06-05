APD's 'Look Before You Lock' offers 'fresh reminder' to check for kids

The Albany Police Department's 'Look Before You Lock' is a unique campaign to remind people about the dangers of accidentally leaving children in a hot car.

The daily reminder can bring a "fresh" approach to a potentially deadly situation.

"We've seen incidents, not only locally but statewide, of individuals that left children inside the car and it has become fatal," said APD's Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks

What may look like your typical air freshener, Albany Police believe could be the little reminder on your rear view mirror that could save lives.

They're meant to freshen the memories of anyone carrying their most precious cargo: children.

Kids are particularly vulnerable because their body temperatures rise three to five times faster than adults. Also the temperature of a car can climb twenty degrees in just ten minutes.

"They need to slow down and look before they lock the door," explained Banks.

The department is partnering with the Child Care Network to give out the air fresheners at three different locations on June 12th. There will also be people on hand to help make sure car seats are properly installed.

Not only do the air fresheners serve as reminders for drivers with children in their cars, but to others as well.

"But it would be an awesome reminder for people that are passing by and they do see a child in distress inside of a car," said Banks. "They do have a nice smell."

There are three locations that will be giving away the air fresheners on Monday, June 12.

The first event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 North West Boulevard.

The second event will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2403 Brierwood Drive.

And the third event will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 216 Telfair Avenue

If you can't make it to one of these events next Monday, you can pick one up at the law enforcement center located at 201 Oglethorpe.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10