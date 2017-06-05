United Way of SWGA still helping storm victims five months later - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

United Way of SWGA still helping storm victims five months later

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

United Way's 211 hotline is seeing an uptick lately with calls from people concerned about recovering from January's storm damage.

People call the 211 line with many needs.

When it comes to storm disaster recovery, from January to March there were 434 calls with questions about everything from tarping roofs to insurance.

But, from April until now, there have been 530 similar calls. 

As volunteer efforts begin to taper off, the United Way of Southwest Georgia's CEO suspects people are turning to 211.

"Some of those groups aren't as vibrant as they were before. And so people are still searching for information, so the call volume has increased. But, I also think this is an indicator that people are still hurting and needs are still out there that need to be met, so we can't forget that these citizens still need us," said LaKisha Bryant, President and CEO of United Way of SWGA.

There are organizations in-town volunteering.

And donations are still needed to help with disaster relief.

You can call 211 if you need storm relief help.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do that here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault

    Investigators identify man in Thomasville aggravated assault

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:59:57 GMT
    (Source:Thomas Co Jail)(Source:Thomas Co Jail)

    Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child. This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19. 

    More >>

    Investigators said they have identified the man accused of pointing a gun at several people in a Thomasville restaurant over the weekend, including a child. This happened close to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the CK Crab House off Highway 19. 

    More >>

  • Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

    Surveillance video released in Thomasville armed robbery

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:55:32 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street. In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing. Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun. 

    More >>

    Surveillance video shows an armed robbery in Thomasville that happened over the weekend. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Shop N Go on South Broad Street. In the video, investigators said it appears that the suspect came in covered in all black clothing with nothing but his hands showing. Police believe the suspect was armed with a pink and silver handgun. 

    More >>

  • Randolph Co. leaders create community unity committee

    Randolph Co. leaders create community unity committee

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:44:15 GMT
    Community leaders have put together a committee to promote community unity. (Source: WALB)Community leaders have put together a committee to promote community unity. (Source: WALB)

    Randolph County community leaders have created a 'community unity' group. County leaders and law enforcement officials want to build relationships within the community. 

    More >>

    Randolph County community leaders have created a 'community unity' group. County leaders and law enforcement officials want to build relationships within the community. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly