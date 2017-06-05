United Way of SWGA still helping storm victims five months later

United Way's 211 hotline is seeing an uptick lately with calls from people concerned about recovering from January's storm damage.

People call the 211 line with many needs.

When it comes to storm disaster recovery, from January to March there were 434 calls with questions about everything from tarping roofs to insurance.

But, from April until now, there have been 530 similar calls.

As volunteer efforts begin to taper off, the United Way of Southwest Georgia's CEO suspects people are turning to 211.

"Some of those groups aren't as vibrant as they were before. And so people are still searching for information, so the call volume has increased. But, I also think this is an indicator that people are still hurting and needs are still out there that need to be met, so we can't forget that these citizens still need us," said LaKisha Bryant, President and CEO of United Way of SWGA.

There are organizations in-town volunteering.

And donations are still needed to help with disaster relief.

You can call 211 if you need storm relief help.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do that here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10