Dougherty Co. commissioners work to craft leaner 2018 budget

After a few years of declining revenue, coupled with the expenses from the unexpected and devastating tornado, commissioners are working on developing a slightly leaner budget.

Revenue this fiscal year came in under its projected amount by nearly $4 million.

The county is having to dip into the "rainy day fund" to make up the difference, leaving the county's fund balance at roughly $11.5 million.

Chairman Chris Cohilas said there are several factors at play, besides declining income.

"We are also chocking down some expenses that were unexpected from the tornadoes. We are starting to level off after providing pay raises to employees who have not had pay raises for approximately eight years," said Cohilas.

The proposed fiscal year 2018 budget stands at a little more than $49 million.

Commissioners will be working on the budget up until its final approval at the end of the month.

