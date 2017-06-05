CineDome Studios looks at building film studio in Dougherty Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

CineDome Studios looks at building film studio in Dougherty Co.

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
The film industry is growing in Georgia (Source:WALB)
More production companies are choosing to film in Georgia (Source:WALB)
Lydia McGee, CEO of CineDome Studios Inc. (Source:WALB)
Dougherty Co. Commissioner Gloria Gaines says she's excited about the proposed project (Source:WALB)
The studio may be built on an area near Lockett Station Rd. (Source:WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

We’re used to seeing stars in our rural South Georgia skies, but if a proposed project goes through, Dougherty County will be seeing some other kinds of stars.

On Monday, June 5, 2017, members of the Georgia State African American Chamber of Commerce and the CEO of CineDome Studios Inc. stood in front of commissioners to discuss the possibility of bringing a state-of-the-art filming studio to Dougherty County.

“I think people in Georgia, film anyway, want to see this move out of the bigger cities,” CineDome Studios Inc. CEO Lydia McGee said.

McGee said Dougherty County is the perfect spot to house the project.

“Here, you have a wide variety of terrain as well as culture and other things that I think will bring people down,” McGee said.

The CEO said Hollywood filmmakers have their eyes on Georgia, but there’s one thing that the area is missing.

“They’d shoot down South more and like the area, the people, and the cost is helpful as well, but they don’t have a studio location,” McGee said.

CineDome Studios Inc. is looking at several areas to build the 120,000 sq. ft. dome studio, including a large near Lockett Station.

“It’s going to bring a lot of national and international attention to the area once it’s built,” McGee said.

Dougherty Co. Commissioner Gloria Gaines said she’s thrilled to hear about the proposed project.

“I think it’s just an exciting prospect for Dougherty Co. to be put on the map, the map of film making,” Commissioner Gaines said.

The commissioner said the studio could bring learning opportunities to future filmmakers.

“That means perhaps we will retain some of these young people instead of training them and sending them out with their talents and skills to other communities,” Commissioner Gaines said.

The studio’s CEO said she’ll be bringing potential investors down to look at the area.

If all goes well, and the studio declares to build here, Dougherty Co. could see the studio up and running in just a year.

