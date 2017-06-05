Sources: Felton leaving Crisp Co. for UT-Chattanooga

Crisp County head football coach Shelton Felton is leaving Cordele after two seasons to take a job at Tennessee-Chattanooga, according to sources familiar with the program.

Felton has not returned WALB Sports' calls for comment, and Crisp County athletic director Bill Pate declined to comment.

Felton led his alma mater to a 16-8 record and a state semifinal appearance in 2016. The Cougars won the Region 1-AAA title in 2016 after going 10-0 in the regular season.

WALB Sports is told Felton informed the team this morning that he would be leaving the program.

This is a developing story.

