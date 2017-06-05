Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB) Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB)
Crews will make one last sweep through the county this week (Source:WALB) Crews will make one last sweep through the county this week (Source:WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb.

This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

Dougherty Co. residents are reminded to get separate their storm debris.  Items should be separated into normal household trash, vegetative debris, construction and demolition materials, and appliances.

If storm debris is not put to the curb, it will become the responsibility of the homeowners.

“If citizens and storm survivors do miss Monday’s deadline then they will be required to remove their debris on their own. This is not something that the county will be picking up for them at their cost,” Dougherty Co. Storm Recovery PIO Candace Reese said.

Storm debris should already be on the curb. The original deadline was set for Monday, March 1, 2017, but Dougherty County officials believed residents needed more time. But officials do not expect to extend the deadline any further.

“When it comes to funding by the county and being able to pick up the storm debris, you have to have an endpoint. We have outsource services to pick up the debris and in order to manage that cost, we have to have an ending date,” Reese said.

Anyone with questions about the removal process should call 229-733-9349.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust'

    2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust'

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:55:34 GMT
    Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB)Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB)

    Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures. 

    More >>

    Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures. 

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:51:35 GMT
    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB)Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB)

    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb. This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

    More >>

    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb. This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

    More >>

  • Heroes Among Us: Vote for your favorite hero

    Heroes Among Us: Vote for your favorite hero

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:12:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize. 

    More >>

    WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly