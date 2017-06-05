Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close

Crews will make one last sweep through the county this week (Source:WALB)

Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb.

This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

Dougherty Co. residents are reminded to get separate their storm debris. Items should be separated into normal household trash, vegetative debris, construction and demolition materials, and appliances.

If storm debris is not put to the curb, it will become the responsibility of the homeowners.

“If citizens and storm survivors do miss Monday’s deadline then they will be required to remove their debris on their own. This is not something that the county will be picking up for them at their cost,” Dougherty Co. Storm Recovery PIO Candace Reese said.

Storm debris should already be on the curb. The original deadline was set for Monday, March 1, 2017, but Dougherty County officials believed residents needed more time. But officials do not expect to extend the deadline any further.

“When it comes to funding by the county and being able to pick up the storm debris, you have to have an endpoint. We have outsource services to pick up the debris and in order to manage that cost, we have to have an ending date,” Reese said.

Anyone with questions about the removal process should call 229-733-9349.

