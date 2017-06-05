Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close

Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures.More >>
Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb. This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.More >>
WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize.More >>
The City of Albany has issued a notice of Road Closure for part of West 8th Avenue.More >>
About 9:30 Sunday night, Valdosta Police officers were called to the 2400 block of University Drive, to a domestic disturbance.More >>
