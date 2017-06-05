2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust'

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB) Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB)
Lewis Peaches (Source: WALB) Lewis Peaches (Source: WALB)
Georgia Peaches (Source: WALB) Georgia Peaches (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures.

Customers are already walking through the doors at Lewis Produce in Thomasville, hoping to grab some sweet Georgia peaches.

The owner of Lewis Produce, Cindy Lewis, says even with only half of the harvest, the peaches themselves have not lost their sweet taste.

"Eight dollars, kinda expensive this year. We didn't have a whole lot of them. They are much more expensive to buy. It's like doubled in price from last year," said Lewis.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said last week that nearly 80 percent of the state's peach crop has been wiped out, because of weather conditions.
He says farmers probably won't ship out of state.

South Georgia saw warmer temperatures this winter and spring temperatures dropped into the 20's.

"It's just been devastating for the farmers, I just hate it. But we can't help it, can't do anything about it," Black said.

"We actually have peaches, they are all very nice peaches, and very tasty peaches, thank goodness," Lewis said.

It's not just peaches that farmers are worrying about. Blueberries got blasted too! According to Black, combined the two crops could total up to $300 million in losses.

Although the impact is being felt by farmers and produce market owners, Georgia grown is still their main focus, providing local crops for the south Georgia community.

"Yes, people come in all the time looking for peaches, that's the first thing they look for," said Lewis. "They are like "Oh, Georgia Peaches! Yay!"

The news is just as bad for neighboring south Carolina, which is second only to California in annual peach production.

The Ag Marketing Resource Center says that: California led the nation in peach production in 2014, with 620,000 tons, valued at $356.1 million.

  • South Carolina followed, producing 60,800 tons valued at $63.3 million.
  • Georgia produced 33,000 tons valued at $36.1 million
  • New Jersey produced 21,050 tons valued at $27.9 million (NASS, 2015).

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust'

    2017 Georgia peaches basically a 'bust'

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:55:34 GMT
    Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB)Peaches in Thomas County (Source: WALB)

    Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures. 

    More >>

    Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures. 

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co.'s storm debris pickup comes to a close

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:51:35 GMT
    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB)Monday, June 5, 2017, is the deadline for Dougherty Co. residents to get their storm debris to the curb (Source:WALB)

    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb. This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

    More >>

    Monday, June 5, 2017, is the last day for Dougherty County residents to get their storm debris to the curb. This week, storm debris removal crews will make one final pass through the county.

    More >>

  • Heroes Among Us: Vote for your favorite hero

    Heroes Among Us: Vote for your favorite hero

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:12:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize. 

    More >>

    WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly