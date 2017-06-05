Road work will block 8th Avenue

The City of Albany has issued a notice of road closure for part of West Eighth Avenue.
The 1200 block of that avenue will be closed to thru traffic until Wednesday, June 7, 2017, between Taft Street and Hoover Street, while crews make repairs to the water main and roadway.
Motorists are advised to be alert of changing traffic conditions, and expect delays.
Please use an alternate route, because the road will be impassable at this location.
