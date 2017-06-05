Man arrested for choking roommate with a belt

About 9:30 Sunday night, Valdosta Police officers were called to the 2400 block of University Drive, to a domestic disturbance.
911 operators were told that a man was being strangled with a belt.
The victim told police officers that he had been involved in a dispute with his roommate, and said that the roommate, Carl Wilson, began strangling him with a belt.
As officers on scene continued investigating the report, a description of Wilson and his vehicle was sent to other officers through a local lookout.
They found him at a previous address and took him to jail.
"The Valdosta Police Department commends the officers who responded to this incident and did not stop until a potentially violent offender was arrested," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
Wilson will be charged with felony Aggravated Assault.
