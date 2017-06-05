Heroes Among Us: Vote for your favorite hero

WALB and Montlick and Associates have been recognizing the Heroes Among Us since February, spotlighting an active duty man or woman, or veteran whose service for our country went above and beyond the battle ground.

Now it's your turn. WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize.

Learn more about the nominees here:

Gage Williams

Charlie Philips

Lamar Petties

Latresa Steward

For the 3rd year in a row, WALB will produce a special broadcast to honor those men and women who protect our country.

Join us on July 4th at 5:30 on WALB NBC and 7:30 WALB ABC as we pay tribute to these military heroes.

