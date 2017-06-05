DCP investigate armed robbery at used car lot

Police were seen talking to employees (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County police are investigating after an armed robbery at Liberty Motors (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County police are searching for a gunman who robbed a used car lot overnight on Monday.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Liberty Motors in Putney just after midnight.

Two employees told police a man approached them with a gun. He took money and cell phones before running away.

No one was injured.

Officers were on the scene for more than an hour talking to employees and searching the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information should call Dougherty County police.

