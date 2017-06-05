DCP investigate armed robbery at used car lot

WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize.More >>
WALB needs your vote to select the Hero Among Us recipient to win a grand prize.More >>
According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
Dougherty County police are searching for a gunman who robbed a used car lot overnight on Monday.More >>
Dougherty County police are searching for a gunman who robbed a used car lot overnight on Monday.More >>
This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.More >>
This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.More >>
This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.More >>
This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.More >>