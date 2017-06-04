Harbaugh's satellite camp tour stops in Valdosta

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh brought his satellite camp tour to South Georgia Sunday.

Hundreds of athletes came out to Valdosta State to work in front of the Michigan coaching staff.

Sunday afternoon's affair was officially titled the "Elite prospect camp." The Blazers practice field played host.

Harbaugh's nearly 1,000 mile trip south makes perfect sense when you follow his recruiting curve.

Between Michigan's 2017 and 2018 classes, five Georgia kids are committed to The Wolverines.

That includes Lee County's Aubrey Solomon.

Harbaugh's admiration with the peach state athletes isn't the only reason for coming down to Georgia.

He and VSU head coach Kerwin Bell are friends from their playing days with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harbaugh says relationships play into where he sets up his camps.

"People that invite us, or people that accept us coming down and working their camp is a big part about where we go," said Harbaugh. "(I Was) teammates with Kerwin Bell. We've been friends for 30-something years so that definitely plays into it."

The NCAA rules state you can only participate in 10 days of camps, and Harbaugh has stated he plans to fit in 11 camps this offseason.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

