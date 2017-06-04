Albany Biblical Counseling center debuts new location

The center's new location is at 2205 Barnsdale Way (Source:WALB)

This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Sunday, June 4, 2017, outside the center’s new building located at 2205 Barnsdale Way.

The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.

“We have been able to impact those that have been impacted by storms and tragedies in their lives,” Albany Biblical Counseling’s Executive Director David Smith said.

The building, formerly known as the old Northwest Library, will give the center additional space to counsel more people.

“We get a lot of calls for counseling that we’re not able to deal with in a quickly and efficient way, so we’re trying to have more space available,” Smith said.

The church recently finished Phase I of the building’s renovations. Now, work will begin on Phase II which includes a new kitchen area and 4 additional counseling areas.

After the ribbon cutting, participants were encouraged to tour the facility and pray over the new counseling areas.

To learn more about the Albany Biblical Counseling center, click here.

