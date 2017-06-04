Albany Biblical Counseling center debuts new location - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Biblical Counseling center debuts new location

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location Sunday (Source:WALB) Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location Sunday (Source:WALB)
David Smith, Albany Biblical Counseling Center's Executive Director (Source:WALB) David Smith, Albany Biblical Counseling Center's Executive Director (Source:WALB)
The center's new location is at 2205 Barnsdale Way (Source:WALB) The center's new location is at 2205 Barnsdale Way (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Sunday, June 4, 2017, outside the center’s new building located at 2205 Barnsdale Way.

The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.

“We have been able to impact those that have been impacted by storms and tragedies in their lives,” Albany Biblical Counseling’s Executive Director David Smith said.

The building, formerly known as the old Northwest Library, will give the center additional space to counsel more people.

“We get a lot of calls for counseling that we’re not able to deal with in a quickly and efficient way, so we’re trying to have more space available,” Smith said.

The church recently finished Phase I of the building’s renovations. Now, work will begin on Phase II which includes a new kitchen area and 4 additional counseling areas.

After the ribbon cutting, participants were encouraged to tour the facility and pray over the new counseling areas.

To learn more about the Albany Biblical Counseling center, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

    Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

    Sunday, June 4 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-04 21:38:22 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Albany Biblical Counseling center debuts new location

    Albany Biblical Counseling center debuts new location

    Sunday, June 4 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-04 21:33:54 GMT
    Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location Sunday (Source:WALB)Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location Sunday (Source:WALB)

    This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.

    More >>

    This weekend, Albany Biblical Counseling center debuted its new location.The center, a ministry of Sherwood Baptist Church, uses biblical teachings to help those dealing with a variety of issues.

    More >>

  • AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp

    AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:13:08 GMT
    AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB)AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB)

    This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.

    More >>

    This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly