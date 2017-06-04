Wife of Crisp deputy killed after head-on collision

According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy died after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

Marci Thompson, the wife of Sgt. Al Thompson, was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong lane. The crash happened near the Houston County and Dooly County line.

Thompson was flown to Augusta for treatment where she later died.

Sheriff Billy Hancock released a statement on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page saying:

"Two weeks ago I stood shoulder to shoulder with State Agencies and others who warned about the tragedies of drunk driving. This weekend an alleged drunk driver has taken the life of a member of our community. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office mourns with our brother and friend Sgt. Al Thompson (husband), former employee Monica Belcher Irwin (sister), and other members of Marci’s family in this sudden and tragic loss. We want to thank all of you who have sent your words of kindness, encouragement, and prayers. We ask that you continue to keep Sgt. Thompson and all the family in your prayers in the days to come."

WALB has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol to get more information about the other driver and their condition but we have not heard back from them yet.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10