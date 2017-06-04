Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WALB image) (WALB image)
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

Marci Thompson, the wife of Sgt. Al Thompson, was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong lane.  The crash happened near the Houston County and Dooly County line.

Thompson was flown to Augusta for treatment where she later died.

 WALB is working to get more information on this story.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

    Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:46:47 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp

    AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:13:08 GMT
    AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB)AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB)

    This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.

    More >>

    This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.

    More >>

  • Summer art camp begins Monday, spots still available

    Summer art camp begins Monday, spots still available

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:11:16 GMT
    This year's Summer Art Camp will take place at the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source:WALB)This year's Summer Art Camp will take place at the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source:WALB)

    The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) isn’t letting storm damage interfere with its popular summer camp. The first week of camp begins Monday, June 5, 2017, inside the History Museum of the Thronateeska Heritage Center and there are still several spots available for children who want to sign-up.

    More >>

    The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) isn’t letting storm damage interfere with its popular summer camp. The first week of camp begins Monday, June 5, 2017, inside the History Museum of the Thronateeska Heritage Center and there are still several spots available for children who want to sign-up.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly