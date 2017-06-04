Wife of Crisp Co. deputy killed after head-on collision

According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

Marci Thompson, the wife of Sgt. Al Thompson, was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong lane. The crash happened near the Houston County and Dooly County line.

Thompson was flown to Augusta for treatment where she later died.

WALB is working to get more information on this story.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10