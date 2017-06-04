AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMC set to begin its Summer Movie Camp

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB) AMC Theatres in Albany and TIfton will offer the Summer Movie Camp (Source:WALB)
Summer Movie Camp takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. (Source:WALB) Summer Movie Camp takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If the kids are looking for something to do this summer, you may want to head to the movie theater.

AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp on Monday, June 5, 2017.

For nine weeks, the AMC Theatres in Albany and Tifton will show a kid-friendly movie.

The Summer Movie Camp costs $4. Young moviegoers will receive a ticket to the scheduled film as well as an "AMC KidsPack" that includes popcorn, fruit snacks, and a drink.

AMC’s Summer Movie Camp takes place each Monday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to see the Summer Movie Camp’s lineup. 

