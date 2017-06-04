Summer art camp begins Monday, spots still available

According to several Facebook posts from Sheriff Billy Hancock, the wife of a Crisp County deputy was killed after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
This week, AMC will begin its Summer Movie Camp. For $4, young moviegoers can enjoy a kid-friendly film and a snack.More >>
The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) isn’t letting storm damage interfere with its popular summer camp. The first week of camp begins Monday, June 5, 2017, inside the History Museum of the Thronateeska Heritage Center and there are still several spots available for children who want to sign-up.More >>
Now that students have closed the books, school officials are working on some new additions that will be coming to the high school.More >>
Despite a little bit of rain earlier in the day, families in Albany laid out their blankets and watched a movie under the stars Saturday.More >>
