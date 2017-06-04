Summer art camp begins Monday, spots still available - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Summer art camp begins Monday, spots still available

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
This year's Summer Art Camp will take place at the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source:WALB) This year's Summer Art Camp will take place at the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source:WALB)
The camp will have a new theme each week (Source:WALB) The camp will have a new theme each week (Source:WALB)
Chloe Hinton, AMA's Director of Education (Source:WALB) Chloe Hinton, AMA's Director of Education (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) isn’t letting storm damage interfere with its popular summer camp.

The first week of camp begins Monday, June 5, 2017, inside the History Museum of the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

“We’re super pumped…we’re kicking off six weeks of art and fun,” AMA’s Director of Education Chloe Hinton said.

The museum will offer four weeks of camp in June and two weeks of camp in July.

As of Sunday morning, 16 children were signed up for the first week of camp. Hinton said there are still several spot available, because the camp can host around 25 kids per week.  

Although the museum isn’t holding the camp in its usual setting, Hinton said they’re still looking forward to having some fun.

“Thronateeska has been super generous in letting us use the Train Depot History Museum for our classroom this year. It’s big, it’s light, we couldn’t ask for a better space,” Hinton said.

The summer camp is for elementary students only.

For more information on the camp or to sign-up your child, click here.

