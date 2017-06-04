Tift Co. schools work on new additions

Students will be able to use their Chromebooks at school and at home (Source:WALB)

Now that students have closed the books, construction crews are hitting the pavement to continue working on the $21.4 million budget addition to Tift County High School.

Stacey Beckham, Communications Director for Tift County Public Schools, told WALB News 10 that students will be able to use some of the new space by next school year.

“We’re about halfway through. We’re going to be able to use some of the classroom and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education space the second semester of our next school year,” Beckham said.

Beckham said that by Fall 2018, the building will see some new students as part of the school’s reconfiguration.

Right now, students visit seven schools within their educational career. After the reconfiguration, students will only have to attend a total of three schools.

“The first step to that was to expand our high school, so that we could house our ninth graders on the same campus with our tenth through twelfth graders,” Beckham said.

A portion of the new addition will also house the upcoming College and Career Academy. It’s something that Beckham called a “huge win” for area businesses and the community. Students will be able to learn a variety of careers.

“We can tailor a lot of the education that we do to match their needs in the workforce,” Beckham said.

Jonathan Judy is the Tift Co. Schools’ Chief Technology and Information Officer. He said that in addition to the larger space, administrators are also working on the new “1:1 Chromebook Initiative.”

“Our high school students will be receiving a Dell Chromebook. It’s a convertible laptop that flips all the way around into a tablet,” Judy said.

High school students will receive their own laptop they can use in the classroom and at home.

“We can extend that learning day to 24/7. They can learn at home, on the weekends, they have access to do their homework and digital content,” Judy said.

This summer, teachers will take the Chromebooks home to study, so they can implement new procedures using the updated technology.

“That’s our ultimate goal is to provide the students with access to the resources in a digital way that they feel they can navigate a little easier,” Judy said.

Students will get their Chromebooks over the summer.

Starting in July, students and parents will need to attend a mandatory informational meeting.

Students should attend the meeting time that coordinates with their grade and last name.

The informational meetings will take place on the following dates:

Monday, July 17th – 12th grade - 5:30 p.m. (A-L) & 7:00 p.m. (M-Z)

Tuesday, July 18th – 11th grade – 5:30 p.m. (A-L) & 7:00 p.m. (M-Z)

Wednesday, July 19th – 10th grade – 5:30 p.m. (A-L) & 7:00 p.m. (M-Z)

Thursday, July 20th – 9th grade – 5:30 p.m. (A-L) & 7:00 p.m. (M-Z)

The first three meetings will take place at Tift Co. High School’s Performing Arts Center. The 9th grade meeting will take place at the Northeast Campus Commons.

