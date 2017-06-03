Downtown Albany 'Movie in the Park' season kicks off - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Albany 'Movie in the Park' season kicks off

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Attendees watch Moana (Source:WALB) Attendees watch Moana (Source:WALB)
Constance Key, mother (Source:WALB) Constance Key, mother (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Despite a little bit of rain earlier in the day, families in Albany laid out their blankets and watched a movie under the stars Saturday.

The Downtown Office hosted its first 'Movies in the Park' event of the season. 

Those who braved the soggy ground were treated to a showing of Disney's Moana. 

Parents attending said it was good way for their kids to kick off summer break.

"It beats sitting on the couch," attendee Constance Key said. "My kids they like to get out. I want them to have fun for the summer."

Officials said a new movie will air every other Saturday throughout the summer.

