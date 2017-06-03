Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

Trash, especially plastic, can have a negative impact on our waterways (Source:WALB)

World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities.

World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them.

On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

Organizers said even though Albany isn’t close to an ocean, our litter can still affect it.

“Plastic doesn’t breakdown and our riverways are very powerful and they will take trash as far as the water goes,” Flint Riverquarium Employee Kostner Guyton said.

The riverquarium also showed a film highlighting the significance of the Pacific Ocean.

