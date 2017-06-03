Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB) World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB)
Trash, especially plastic, can have a negative impact on our waterways (Source:WALB) Trash, especially plastic, can have a negative impact on our waterways (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities.

World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them.

On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

Organizers said even though Albany isn’t close to an ocean, our litter can still affect it.

“Plastic doesn’t breakdown and our riverways are very powerful and they will take trash as far as the water goes,” Flint Riverquarium Employee Kostner Guyton said.

The riverquarium also showed a film highlighting the significance of the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

    Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:39:59 GMT
    (Source: Georgia House of Representatives)(Source: Georgia House of Representatives)

    A top democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for Georgia's governor Saturday.

    More >>

    A top democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for Georgia's governor Saturday.

    More >>

  • Albany pet business fully recovers from January storm

    Albany pet business fully recovers from January storm

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:40:26 GMT
    Customers are happy to take their dogs back to the dog park (Source:WALB)Customers are happy to take their dogs back to the dog park (Source:WALB)

    Albany’s four-legged friends weren’t the only ones excited about Saturday’s grand reopening of the Eastside Pet Salon and Dog Park located on Gillionville Road. Owner Donna Lesperance described the moments after she found her business heavily damaged from the January 2nd wind storm.

    More >>

    Albany’s four-legged friends weren’t the only ones excited about Saturday’s grand reopening of the Eastside Pet Salon and Dog Park located on Gillionville Road. Owner Donna Lesperance described the moments after she found her business heavily damaged from the January 2nd wind storm.

    More >>

  • Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

    Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:37:10 GMT
    World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB)World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB)

    World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities. World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them. On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

    More >>

    World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities. World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them. On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly