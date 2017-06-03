Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Georgia House of Representatives) (Source: Georgia House of Representatives)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A top Democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for governor Saturday.

Georgia House Minority Leader and House Representative Stacey Abrams made the announcement at a barbecue event at Chehaw Park.

If elected as Governor, Abrams would make history by being the first African-American woman to become a governor in the U.S.

Abrams was elected to the state legislature in 2007 and is the first woman to lead a political party in the Georgia General Assembly.

She represents House District 89 which includes part of the City of Atlanta and Dekalb County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

    Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:39:59 GMT
    (Source: Georgia House of Representatives)(Source: Georgia House of Representatives)

    A top democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for Georgia's governor Saturday.

    More >>

    A top democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for Georgia's governor Saturday.

    More >>

  • Albany pet business fully recovers from January storm

    Albany pet business fully recovers from January storm

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:40:26 GMT
    Customers are happy to take their dogs back to the dog park (Source:WALB)Customers are happy to take their dogs back to the dog park (Source:WALB)

    Albany’s four-legged friends weren’t the only ones excited about Saturday’s grand reopening of the Eastside Pet Salon and Dog Park located on Gillionville Road. Owner Donna Lesperance described the moments after she found her business heavily damaged from the January 2nd wind storm.

    More >>

    Albany’s four-legged friends weren’t the only ones excited about Saturday’s grand reopening of the Eastside Pet Salon and Dog Park located on Gillionville Road. Owner Donna Lesperance described the moments after she found her business heavily damaged from the January 2nd wind storm.

    More >>

  • Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

    Riverquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:37:10 GMT
    World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB)World Oceans Day promotes healthy waterways (Source:WALB)

    World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities. World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them. On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

    More >>

    World Oceans Day was Saturday, June 3, 2017, and the Flint Riverquarium participated with several activities. World Oceans Day promotes healthy oceans and ways to preserve them. On Saturday, the riverquarium staff displayed garbage near several exhibits to illustrate how it can impact our oceans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly