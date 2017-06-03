Georgia House rep launches bid for governor in Albany

A top Democrat in Georgia's legislature formally launched her bid for governor Saturday.

Georgia House Minority Leader and House Representative Stacey Abrams made the announcement at a barbecue event at Chehaw Park.

If elected as Governor, Abrams would make history by being the first African-American woman to become a governor in the U.S.

Abrams was elected to the state legislature in 2007 and is the first woman to lead a political party in the Georgia General Assembly.

She represents House District 89 which includes part of the City of Atlanta and Dekalb County.

