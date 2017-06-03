Harris Homecoming: Former Monroe forward transfers to ASU

After a year in Atlanta, a former WALB Student athlete of the week is making his return to the good life city.

The Former Monroe standout Napoleon Harris is transferring to Albany State for his sophomore season.

Harris spent his freshman year playing JUCO ball at Atlanta Metro State.

The Albany native averaged 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Trailblazers, but the team had very little success.

Harris admits he got a bit homesick, and after turning down Albany State coming out of high school, he's ready to sport the Blue and Gold.

"You don't know what you want coming out of high school," Harris told WALB at the ASU basketball team camp. "But all I knew at the time was I wanted to get away I wanted to be on my own so I could learn. I really took this year to learn, see and grow and it just really showed me;. the people of Albany treated me good, Albany state needed, so it was only right."

Adding size was the point of emphasis for Michael Moore coming into his third season.

Harris is one of 7 golden ram imports for the fall, and one Moore is excited to plug in.

"(Harris is a) Power forward that can run, jump, dunk," said Moore. "Can handle the basketball. He's a tremendous athlete but more importantly a good character player that's going to bring excitement to the home crowd."

Moore also added Albany High's Jacari Allen to the front line,

And former Tift County state champion Donnell Tuff who is transferring in from Gardner Webb.

