Deerfield's Ramsey transfers to a state power

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Deerfield-Windsor standout forward Daniel Ramsey is taking his talents up the interstate.

Friday the junior announced he's transferring to state power Norcross High.

As a sophomore Ramsey was a double-double machine for the Knights.

However it didn't translate into much success, as Deerfield-Windsor was bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

As for Norcross, the rich get richer as the Blue Devils are coming off a state runner-up finish.

With two more years of eligibility, Ramsey will look to prove himself further in the state's highest classification.

