Dougherty motivated in first season post-ban

It's official, the Trojans are free!

After serving a one-year postseason ban for violations committed under a previous regime, Dougherty basketball is back eligible for the playoffs.

The Trojans returned to organized play this weekend at the Albany State basketball team camp.

Dougherty is coming off a 15-7 season that would've led to a postseason berth.

Thanks to the ban it's been 5 years since the Trojans have made the playoffs.

Rufus McDuffie is entering his 2nd season with the team, but the first where they can contend.

He says his players are highly motivated now that the postseason is a possibility.

"Hopefully by the time the tournament gets here we'll be much better and be able to make the state playoffs," said McDuffie. "But you work hard this time of year to improve and get better. We've got a lot of guys that have got potential but right now they don't totally understand what we're doing, so we've got a lot of work to put in."

One step at a time for the Trojans.

The third annual ASU basketball camp wrapped up Saturday evening at ASU Gillionville.

