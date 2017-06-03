Albany celebrates end of the school year

Several Albany organizations teamed up on Saturday, June 3, 2017, to celebrate the end of the 2016-2017 school year. The first End of School Bash took place at the corner of Whitney Avenue and Jackson Street.More >>
This weekend, Albany residents got the chance to bait their hooks and cast their lines at the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB). For almost 30 years, MCLB officials have invited the public to their lake for the annual Buddy Fishing Tournament.More >>
Dougherty County's lead prosecutor said he is not releasing body cam video right now in the case of an Albany State student who says he was body-slammed by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
Albany public works employees alongside the city's storm debris contractor began removing root balls from historic Tift Park late Friday afternoon.More >>
Parents and students will get a chance to learn more about Albany's new 4C Academy next week.More >>
