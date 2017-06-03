Albany celebrates end of the school year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany celebrates end of the school year

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Several Albany organizations teamed up on Saturday, June 3, 2017, to celebrate the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

The first End of School Bash took place at the corner of Whitney Avenue and Jackson Street.

Kids got the chance to play games, eat lunch, and win a few giveaways, like several new bikes.

Elijah Williams Jr. is the co-owner of Rabbitman Footwear Inc. His company was one of the sponsors.

Williams told WALB News 10 that it was important to celebrate the students’ hard work, especially after an abnormal school year.

“These kids went through tornadoes, not one, but two. The whole school year got totally disrupted. But right now, we have the opportunity to let them know that they stayed focused. They done the schoolwork and now let’s have a good time for the summer,” Williams said.

Several law enforcement agencies were also out at the party to remind students to play it safe over the summer break.

Organizers enjoyed the celebration and hope to do it again next year.

