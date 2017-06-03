MCLB hosts annual fishing tournament - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MCLB hosts annual fishing tournament

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
This first year participant caught a catfish (Source:WALB) This first year participant caught a catfish (Source:WALB)
Julie Robbins, MCLB Natural Resources Manager (Source:WALB) Julie Robbins, MCLB Natural Resources Manager (Source:WALB)
Residents of all ages participated in the tournament (Source:WALB) Residents of all ages participated in the tournament (Source:WALB)
Organizers said they had a good turnout (Source:WALB) Organizers said they had a good turnout (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

This weekend, Albany residents got the chance to bait their hooks and cast their lines at the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).

For almost 30 years, MCLB officials have invited the public to their lake for the annual Buddy Fishing Tournament.

Participants of all ages surrounded the lake with their fishing rods and tackle boxes.

“MCLB, in particular, is very excited about family values and sharing that experience with the community. This is an opportunity to bring families and the public out together,” MCLB Natural Resources Manager Julie Robbins said.

There was plenty of fish to go around at Saturday’s event.

Each year, the base stocks the pond with nearly 5,000 catfish.

“We feed them all winter and about a week before the event we turn the feeders off. So, we try to make sure that the fish are good and hungry so the kids can have a successful day,” Robbins said.

After the tournament, organizers handed out awards for those that caught the largest fish.

