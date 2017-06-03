Albany DA to not release ADDU officer Sutton's body cam at this time

Dougherty County's lead prosecutor said he is not releasing body cam video right now in the case of an Albany State student who said he was body-slammed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

On April 25th, cell phone video showed ASU student body Llewellyn Glover being slammed on the street by Albany drug unit officer Jermaine Sutton.

Albany Police Chief called for Sutton's termination from the department on Friday afternoon.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said he's not releasing the footage at this time because there is a minor drug possession charge against Glover.

Edwards said he needs to review the video before releasing the body cam footage.

"Review the charges as to the allegations against the person involved with Officer Sutton and then as far as Officer Sutton's actions, we will give that appropriate review in light of the circumstances and the law," said Edwards.

Edwards said either he will review the drug possession charge against Glover, or have a grand jury review it and make a decision on whether to pursue the charge.

