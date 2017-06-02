Phase 2 of Tift Park cleanup begins

Albany public works employees alongside the city's storm debris contractor began removing root balls from historic Tift Park late Friday afternoon.

This comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave clearance for the city to remove root balls and storm debris.

Every root ball that's removed must be reviewed by an archaeologist which could delay the cleanup.

It's been five months since the deadly storms caused massive damage to the park, destroying hundred year old oak trees, pulling up gigantic root balls and stumps through out the park.

"We've got a lot of the community really looking forward to use the park again and so we're going to try to clean it up as quickly as possible," said Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight.

Phase one of the Tift Park cleanup efforts began in March which included the removal of hanging limbs and cutting trees.

