Albany Mayor to host public forum on 4C Academy

Parents and students will get a chance to learn more about Albany's new 4C Academy next week.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard will host a public forum on the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, also known as 4C Academy.

It's part of a series of forums organized by the Mayor's Coalition for Economic Development.

This one is designed to educate residents on education and workforce development which the Mayor said are keys to economic development.

Mayor Hubbard said the new school is game-changer for Southwest Georgia.

"Our students will be able to go to their high school for a half day and then go to the academy for a half day. And by doing that they will be trained and given marketable skills in the workforce where the skills are needed," said Mayor Hubbard.

Parents will be able to hear from the school's CEO and Dougherty County School System Superintendent during the forum.

The public forum on 4C Academy will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Government Center.

The school will open in the fall.

