Lee Co. residents could get new BLS station

Residents in northern Lee County could soon have a faster response for a medical emergency.

County Commissioners are considering transforming a former volunteer fire station into an around-the-clock Basic Life Support Unit.

Located at the intersection of Philema and New York Roads, the B.L.S. station will be home to an ambulance, manned by EMT's capable of responding to medical emergencies.

"If we were to get a call in the north end of the county on that side there, this vehicle would be, even though you still send fire and EMS from another fire station, they would be the first responders heading in that direction," said Mike Sistrunk, Lee County's Co-Manager.

Lee County's proposed annual budget includes money to pay for 9 brand new firefighter-EMT's, six of those new positions will be at the Basic Life Support station.

The budget includes an additional 2 firefighter-EMT replacement positions, and a part-time Public Safety Training Officer to provide education to the public.

There will be a public hearing on the budget June 13 in Leesburg at 6:00 p.m.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a final budget on June 27.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.